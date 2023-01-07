Skip to main content
Sunderland FA Cup record against lower league opposition: How good is it?

How confident, based on history, should Sunderland fans be ahead of the FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury?

It feels like there has been an awful lot that has changed at Sunderland in the last year, and every credit to the club for making that happen.

There is something else, though, that probably needs to change as well, and Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury would be a very good place to start.

Because, in truth, Sunderland’s recent record against lower league opposition in the FA Cup is a bit patchy. Of their last 11 ties against teams playing at a lower level than them, spread out over 13 years, Sunderland have only won seven.

The last two years have been particularly disappointing in that sense, with League Two Mansfield knocking Sunderland out of the cup twice.

In fairness, away games against lower league opposition have not been the problem. All four of the defeats have come at the Stadium of Light.

You actually have to go all the way back to 2006 and the dreadful 2-1 fourth round defeat at Brentford – DJ Campbell and all that when Brentford were in League One – to find the last time Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup by lower league opposition away from home.

Let’s hope that record is still intact ahead of the fourth round this year.

Recent Sunderland FA Cup record v lower league clubs

2010 (R3) – Sunderland 3-0 Barrow
2011 (R3) – Sunderland 1-2 Notts County
2012 (R4) – Middlesbrough 1-2 Sunderland
2012 (R3) – Peterborough 0-2 Sunderland
2013 (R3) – Sunderland 0-2 Bolton (Replay)
2014 (R4) – Sunderland 1-0 Kidderminster
2014 (R3) – Sunderland 3-1 Carlisle
2015 (R4) – Fulham 1-3 Sunderland (Replay)
2015 (R3) - Sunderland 1-0 Leeds
2020 (R1) - Sunderland 0-1 Mansfield
2021 (R1) - Sunderland 0-1 Mansfield

