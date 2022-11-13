Sunderland Stats: How does Tony Mowbray's performance compare to Alex Neil's start?

It's fair to say that things felt suddenly very 'typical Sunderland' when Alex Neil walked out in late August to join Stoke.

It was very much a walk out too. How else can you describe it when your head coach is watching another team on the same day his own players have a game?

The situation felt even more frustrating given how well things were going at the time and there was a very real fear that it could be the start of an all-too familiar crisis and collapse.

As we head into the World Cup break, it's probably a good time to look at how Neil's walkout affected Sunderland this season from a statistical point of view.

Sunderland under Alex Neil

Games: 6

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 2

Points: 8 (1.33 per game)

Scored: 8 (1.33 per game)

Conceded: 8 (1.33 per game)

I have no interest in attempting to rewrite history here: we were all very happy with life under Alex Neil and pretty gutted when he walked. I think most fans were pleased with the start we made to the season too.

For context, you have to point out that the Norwich defeat is included in Neil’s stats. Granted, he wasn’t actually on the touchline for that, or even at the ground. However, he picked and prepared the team and was still employed by Sunderland. The fact he decided to watch another team that day is on him.

Sunderland under Tony Mowbray

Games: 14

Won: 5

Drawn: 4

Lost: 5

Points: 19 (1.36 per game)

Scored: 18 (1.29 per game)

Conceded: 15 (1.07 per game)

It’s all pretty similar, isn’t it? It has maybe felt a little less positive at times than it did under Neil, though. However, Neil’s games were viewed through the prism of left-over elation from Wembley and the natural new-season optimism, so that probably accounts for that.

Mowbray has tightened Sunderland up a little, although not substantially. Goals have been very slightly harder to come by, although that should be expected given he has not had Ross Stewart for all but one of his games in charge. He also, of course, hasn’t had a striker at all for nine of them.

He has had Amad Diallo, though, while Alex Neil didn’t.

Just for a bit of fun, let’s also have a quick look at the impact that Alex Neil has made at Stoke too.

Alex Neil at Stoke

Stoke before Alex Neil Stoke after Alex Neil Games 6 15 Won 2 5 Drawn 1 2 Lost 3 7 Points 7 (1.17 per game) 18 (1.2 per game) Scored 4 (0.67 per game) 18 (1.2 per game) Conceded 8 (1.33 per game) 19 (1.27 per game)

An admittedly cursory look through social media right now suggests that, while Stoke fans are not blaming Neil for their poor season, there is frustration at his inability to change it quicker.

You can understand both the fans' frustration and just why Neil hasn't been able to make a difference. Certainly, based on what we saw at Sunderland, I was expecting Neil to make more of an impact at Stoke than he has, and I doubt I am alone in that.

Over the long term, and Stoke seem to be a club who give managers a fair crack in terms of time, I would still expect Neil to improve the Potters considerably.

Takeaways

The statistics are certainly interesting, although Neil made his switch very early in the season so we have to acknowledge the small sample size borne of that.

What is clear, though, is that Sunderland have not been impacted by losing Alex Neil this season. Mowbray has slotted straight in and kept things ticking over as they were. If we were happy with Neil's Sunderland this season, we should be at least just as happy with Mowbray's.

Mowbray's Sunderland have scored some goals of real quality too, and the context of Ross Stewart's injury, and to a lesser extent Ellis Simms', cannot be ignored.

It also speaks well of Kristjaan Speakman and the much-debated 'model' at the club right now. In previous years, a popular head coach walking out in the manner Neil did would probably have prompted a crisis, but Sunderland have been able to manage the impact impressively.