Huddersfield 0-2 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats battle to win

Anthony Patterson - Very safe handling in extremely difficult conditions. I don't want to jinx it but has he ever dropped a clanger? He's just remarkably solid and generally good. 7

Luke O'Nien - Superb battling performance. He gets better against better players. I think this is his best run of form in a Sunderland shirt. 9

Bailey Wright - Really solid again. A game which seemed to be built for the Wright-Batth partnership. 7

Danny Batth - The centre-back pairing which dug in and won us the play-offs did the job again. He's been a rock this season. 8

Denis Cirkin - Quality wasn't quite there with his delivery but got some important blocks and clearances in late on. 7

Corry Evans - A sloppy pass almost let Huddersfield in. His tactical intelligence does count for a lot though, and he helped weather both the literal and metaphorical storm in the first half. 6

Elliot Embleton - Just can't really defend which meant that he wasn't really cut out for the first half. Did distribute the ball typically classily at times though. 6

Alex Pritchard - He played with more attitude than usual. His celebration was majestic. 7

Amad Diallo - Building with each performance. Getting quite close to cementing his place in the starting eleven. Feels like there's still room to go but he's got the ability to become a top player in the Championship. 7

Patrick Roberts - Didn't quite happen for him tonight in the biblical first half conditions. Still defended alertly and with commitment. 6

Leon Dajaku - Worked hard but did basically nothing. I'm not interested in saying he's terrible because he's not, but he's not the solution either. 6

SUBS

Ellis Simms - It feels nice having a striker again, and a good one too. Could have made better decisions once or twice but we're a completely different side having someone to play off. 7

Dan Neil - Was really composed on the ball alongside the energy of Matete and Ba. 7

Abdoullah Ba - A really eye-catching player. Some excellent stuff with a peppering of chaos. 7

Jay Matete - One brilliant challenge when Huddersfield were breaking. I can see him being an important player for us this season. 7

Jewison Bennette - He covers ground really quickly and presses with real intensity. Still really excited with his progress. 6