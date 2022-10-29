Luton 1-1 Sunderland Player Ratings: Amad among those to impress

Anthony Patterson - Commanding his area better now. Nothing he could have done about the goal. It looks like he's working a lot on his distribution but perhaps he could pick and choose his moments to quickly release the ball better. 7

Luke O'Nien - Didn't manage to get forward a great deal from full-back but played with his typical dependability and determination. The kind of character you want and need against a combative Luton team. 7

Bailey Wright - Considering he hasn't had a lot of minutes of late I thought he handled himself well against Morris and Adebayo. More limited a player than Alese or Ballard but a great bloke and a great option to have. 6

Danny Batth - Cynically fouled moments before Luton's goal. He seemed surprisingly calm considering the injustice of it. Stood up well against Luton's physicality. He and Wright coped impressively considering the lack of protection offered by the midfield today. 7

Denis Cirkin - Did well to elude a booking for as long as he did. A lot of our good moments came from his and Clarke's side. Seems to have an extra bite this season which is good to see. I'm excited to see how Alese and he function alongside each other in the same side. 7

Corry Evans - Got booked when he didn't need to. One of those Corry Evans displays where it's hard to say he did too much wrong or right. 6

Dan Neil - Giving the ball away and not tracking runners a bit much at the moment. He's still learning on the job and could do with a little more midfield competition. Maybe time to give Matete a game. 5

Jack Clarke - He's gone from being a hit-and-miss, one-dimensional winger to one of our most consistently important players. He's adding better decision making and more variety to his game and got another excellent assist. He deserves huge credit for his season thus far. 7

Alex Pritchard - Spent most of the game watching the ball bounce over his head or giving away frustrating free kicks. No lack of effort, and at times some neat touches, but we improved when he went off. 5

Amad Diallo - If this guy could strike a ball cleanly he'd be a real threat. Shanking shots aside, I think he played with character. He's doing well. 7

Leon Dajaku - Did OK on his first start of the season. A few neat touches, a shot which hit the post, and generally working hard without ever really doing a lot. You kind of trust him to do the basics less reliably than is ideal in a Championship footballer, but he wasn't bad by any means. 6

SUBS

Patrick Roberts - Not everything came off for him today, but still oozes quality and purpose. It's great to see him looking like the player he promised to be at Celtic after a career that looked dangerously close to fizzling out. 6

Elliot Embleton - You could tell he wasn't playing in the first half as we just didn't get the ball down and play like we have so far this season. Picked up a similar position to the goal he scored against Wigan in, and finished tidily for the equaliser. 6

Edouard Michut - I thought we got the clearest glimpse of what he can be about in his cameo. Intelligent passing, tidy footwork, and helped orchestrate things from a deeper role than we've previously seen him in. 7

Ellis Simms - A reminder of what we've been missing without a striker. Held the ball up well and carved out some half chances in his time on the pitch. A better touch from a superb Amad ball and he might have been in for the winner. 6

Man of the Match - Jack Clarke - Once again he provided the spark which instigated Sunderland's equaliser. Given the rate of his progress, who knows how high this guy's ceiling could be.