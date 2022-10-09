Should Sunderland give themselves credit despite Swansea loss?

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland must give themselves credit despite the disappointing 2-1 away defeat to Swansea.

Sunderland, arguably for the first time this season, looked genuinely poor in the first half against the in-form Swans and went in at the break two goals down – and probably deservedly so.

Playing for Sunderland will always come with expectations, and rightly so. While those expectation levels are not the same as they were during the League One years when there was a feeling that Sunderland should not only be winning every week but also dominating, as long as the club remains outside the Premier League there will be few reasons accepted as to why they cannot be winning matches.

Mowbray, though, has urged a reality check in terms of where Sunderland are in terms of their progression.

"You have to accept that Swansea are one of the real form teams in the league with five wins in six now,” he said.

“In the first half they were very good and we have to accept that, but we found a way to disrupt them

"That was the pleasing thing - we can react to the adversity of going behind. The result is the result, but you have to look at the performance of the team and what was pleasing was the reaction of the team.

"I've just said to the players, I don't think anybody is out there expecting them to go out there and win every away game and be like a top, top, team in the league.

"They've come from League One and as long as they believe that they are in there fighting against every team, and they are not outclassed, that's the important thing. We always feel we can get a result and we nearly did today, of sorts.

"Particularly when you look at the second goal - it was a very simplistic set-play. I must say, though, that I think Swansea are a good team, a very well-coached team with good players and it is no accident that they've won five out of six."

