'Frustrated, not disappointed' - Tony Mowbray gives verdict on Hull draw

Tony Mowbray described himself as ‘frustrated rather than disappointed’ after Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw at Hull City.

Sunderland were down to ten men after a harsh red card to Elliot Embleton, who seriously injured himself in the challenge, but still took the lead through substitute Ross Stewart.

However, they were unable to hold on and Ozan Tufan equalised from close range.

It was the second time in a week that Sunderland had failed to convert a lead into a win, but Mowbray was not disappointed – even if the players are.

"Am I disappointed? I was frustrated that we didn't threaten their goal more, definitely," Mowbray said.

"What I would say is that you win a game over 90 minutes, and I felt second half we were going to get chances to score and win.

"We talked about that at half time and yet within a few minutes we were down to ten and that makes it more difficult.”

Sunderland started the second half sloppily and conceded a penalty – which was missed – as well as receiving the red card.

"I thought in the first half we had a decent control of the game, though they did have a threat on the breakaway. They've controlled games since Liam came in, they have good rotations and they've got a good system of playing - and I thought we took them out of that rhythm.

"With ten men it then becomes very difficult and I think it's credit to the team that they've come out of a difficult scenario with a point.

"The players are disappointed are in the dressing room but I don't think they should be, I genuinely think Hull are a team on the up and this was a big game for them.

