Sunderland vs Cardiff - Player Ratings

How the players rated after a dismal afternoon.
Patterson - Great save from the penalty. Safe handling elsewhere. His kicking could have been more composed but certainly he's not to blame for the loss. 7

O'Nien - Struggled positionally, getting dragged around all over the place. Credit to him for getting up and down the pitch as much as he did, but he's not got the deftness in his attacking game to beat a man when he's further forward. 5

Batth - Gave away the penalty and looked nervy throughout. His worst showing of the season. 4

Wright - Played the ball which got Danny Batth into trouble for Cardiff's penalty. Possibly the more composed of the two centre backs. 5

Cirkin - Guilty of giving the ball away with sloppy passing a few too many times this afternoon. 5

Neil - Gave away a necessary yellow. Couldn't cope with the strength and speed of Cardiff's midfield. He worked hard and won the ball back a few times, but as often happens, without Corry Evans alongside him, he can get overrun in a midfield two. 4

Ba - He's got bags of ability but makes some risky decisions and takes too long on the ball. The polar opposite of Corry Evans in that sense. 4

Roberts - Didn't know if he was coming or going in the first half. Offered O'Nien little protection and was unable to influence the game in a positive way. Showed flashes of trying to make something happen in the second half before he was replaced. 5

Amad - Too reluctant to shoot and a bit too slow on the ball. Again he had moments, but it didn't fall for him today. 5

Clarke - The Cardiff defenders had his number. Not afforded the ground to run into which he thrives upon. 5

Simms - Nothing stuck. Understandably didn't look fit and would in hindsight have been a better option off the bench. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. 4

SUBS

Pritchard - Played with character and changed the flow of the game when he came on. He is the linchpin of our pressing game and has so much match intelligence. Hopefully our abysmal first half performance without him stops people from undervaluing his function in the side. 7

Evans - A player who so often goes under the radar but Christ his absence was felt when he wasn't on the pitch. Was composed, intelligent and his technical proficiency is often under-rated. 7

Bennette - Still adjusting to the league and mens football. As always he worked hard and showed flashes, but can look a touch one-dimensional. 5

Embleton - Unable to influence things positively before getting in a scrap with the superb Kipre at the end. 5

