Tony Mowbray explains decision that led to poor Sunderland first half at Swansea

Sunderland were nowhere near the required level for much of the game at Swansea, and Mowbray admits he got his selection wrong.

Tony Mowbray says he wanted to give his Sunderland players a chance to take on Swansea on their own terms, although he admits the first half performance was nowhere good enough to do that.

Sunderland lost 2-1 in South Wales with both Swansea goals coming in the first half.

Jack Clarke scored a fine goal in a much-improved second-half Sunderland showing, but it proved too little too late to affect the result.

"We know how they play, they overload midfield and play a box of four in there, and it was just whether we were going to change everything we'd been doing to match them up," said Mowbray.

"Sometimes you do, but we wanted to give the team an opportunity to go and see if we could get on top of them and create the overload in the wide areas with a full-back and a wide attacker where they only had a wingback.

"We wanted to see if we could come out on top, but ultimately they came out on top in the first half and played through us too comfortably in the middle, they always got their spare man on the ball and pushed us back. We tinkered with it and changed it a little bit at half-time and managed to wrestle the game back.

"We scored and were pushing hard for an equaliser, but it wasn't to be. We have to take the encouragement from the second half performance.”

While the first half as a whole was poor, Mowbray said the second goal was the defining moment in the game – and that is a frustration simply because of how riddled with ‘basic’ errors it was from his side’s point of view.

"The second goal was a really poor goal to concede coming so close to half-time, and it was a basic set-play that we'd talked about and showed them. It was a basic and elementary goal that we'd worked on and looked at, and it shouldn't have happened.”

Sunderland’s next game is against Wigan at the Stadium of Light, although they will have to do without captain Corry Evans for it after he picked up his fifth booking of the season at Swansea.

