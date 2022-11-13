Alex Neil has fresh dig at Sunderland ownership as he explains reasons for move

Alex Neil has had another dig at the Sunderland owners as he explained why he walked out on the Black Cats to join Stoke earlier this year.

Neil enjoyed a very successful, if short, stint at Sunderland as he guided them out of League One via the play-offs.

However, he shocked everyone when he walked out to join Stoke at the end of August, despite signing a new contract just two weeks before.

At the time, he briefed the press that he ‘did not feel backed,’ hinting that he was unhappy with the club’s transfer model of buying younger players to develop rather than experienced ones who could make an instant impact, and his relative lack of influence on recruitment.

He has now double-downed on that, explaining that he chose Stoke because they allowed him to make ‘key decisions about the next stage of the club.’

"That's an absolutely ridiculous thing to say, really," Neil replied when asked if he had any regrets over ditching Sunderland to join Stoke.

"I've got absolutely no regrets about coming here. I came here because there's massive scope, owners that really want the club to do well and will do everything in their power to help you as a manager.

“They let me make key decisions as to what the next stage of the club is going to look like, and a lot of the time you don't get that type of scope.”

Neil was speaking after Stoke went into the World Cup break on the back of a 2-0 away defeat to West Brom. It was the attest in a string of poor results from the Potters since his arrival, but he maintains it’s a long-term project.

"I've been here 15 games, and a lot of those things that you can shape take time,” he explained. “It's not just going to happen overnight. I came here not for a short period, I came here to build something over a long period of time. It's naturally going to take a bit longer than it would in some other circumstances.

"There are some squads where you come into a job where for example, you know you've got until the end of the season to get them out of a league, because that's where the squad is, how much money has been put in and that's how everyone deems it [the ambition].

"I don't think anyone looks at us like that, I think they look at us as having underachieved for a number of years, we need to steady the ship, steadily improve and then build something that lasts a period of time. We're only at the start of that process."