Skip to main content
Alex Pritchard admits Sunderland received half-time 'rollicking' in Huddersfield win

Alex Pritchard admits Sunderland received half-time 'rollicking' in Huddersfield win

Tony Mowbray shed his usual mild-mannered demeanour to give a half-time telling off to his Sunderland players - but it worked.

Alex Pritchard admitted that the Sunderland players ‘got a rollicking’ at half time in their Championship win over Huddersfield.

The Black Cats put in a poor opening 45 minutes in West Yorkshire, promoting boss Tony Mowbray to describe it as the worst performance since his arrival at the club in September.

Pritchard was among the goalscorers as Sunderland rallied after the break to win 2-0, although he was candid enough after the game to reveal Mowbray showed his wrath during the interval.

“It was probably a needed win, a dogged win, the weather was just not great for both teams,” Pritchard told safc.com.

“It wasn’t the best performance in the world but to come off the back of a bad performance and the recent results, it was just a massive result for us, a good momentum boost.

“First half we were definitely not at our best, we all know that we all said that in the changing room, it wasn’t good at half time, we got a rollicking and I think a few of the boys got around each other a bit as well and we came out better.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“The fans came in their numbers, got behind us and we came away with a 2-0 result playing badly, it’s a good sign.

As with the draw against Luton last weekend, Sunderland’s performance improved with the introduction from the bench of striker Ellis Simms.

Simms and fellow striker Ross Stewart have both been missing with injury for the last few weeks, and Pritchard is as relieved as anyone to see one of them back on the pitch.

“We’re not naive, we know where we are, we’ve had two missing strikers (Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms) that are out-and-out strikers, we haven’t had them for a while.

“We’ve played really well; we haven’t got the points we should’ve got because we’ve played really well but we haven’t got them up front.

“It’s difficult, the fans know that we know that everyone knows that, but we’ve got on with it, we’ve worked hard, we’ve got points tonight (Wednesday) and we’ll go into the next couple of games, trying to get the results we want to get, and then we’ll go again after the break.”

Alex Pritchard after Huddersfield win
Sunderland Nation News

Alex Pritchard admits Sunderland received half-time 'rollicking' in Huddersfield win

By Michael Graham
Leon Dajaku disappointed
Sunderland Nation Features

The Leon Dajaku puzzle: Can German still come good at Sunderland?

By Michael Graham
Mark Fotheringham
Sunderland Nation News

Huddersfield boss 'bitterly disappointed' to lose to 'strong Sunderland team'

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrates against Huddersfield
Sunderland Nation News

Amad Diallo now seen as a regular Sunderland starter after recent fine form

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Ellis Simms comeback stepped up ahead of schedule, admits Sunderland boss

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray unhappy at Huddersfield
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland performance 'worst since I've been here,' says Tony Mowbray despite win

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo and Jay matete
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Huddersfield 0-2 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats battle to win

By Rob Cairns
imago1017579384h
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Huddersfield Town: Clarke suspended, who will replace him?

By Callum Jacques