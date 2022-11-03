Alex Pritchard admits Sunderland received half-time 'rollicking' in Huddersfield win

Alex Pritchard admitted that the Sunderland players ‘got a rollicking’ at half time in their Championship win over Huddersfield.

The Black Cats put in a poor opening 45 minutes in West Yorkshire, promoting boss Tony Mowbray to describe it as the worst performance since his arrival at the club in September.

Pritchard was among the goalscorers as Sunderland rallied after the break to win 2-0, although he was candid enough after the game to reveal Mowbray showed his wrath during the interval.

“It was probably a needed win, a dogged win, the weather was just not great for both teams,” Pritchard told safc.com.

“It wasn’t the best performance in the world but to come off the back of a bad performance and the recent results, it was just a massive result for us, a good momentum boost.

“First half we were definitely not at our best, we all know that we all said that in the changing room, it wasn’t good at half time, we got a rollicking and I think a few of the boys got around each other a bit as well and we came out better.

“The fans came in their numbers, got behind us and we came away with a 2-0 result playing badly, it’s a good sign.

As with the draw against Luton last weekend, Sunderland’s performance improved with the introduction from the bench of striker Ellis Simms.

Simms and fellow striker Ross Stewart have both been missing with injury for the last few weeks, and Pritchard is as relieved as anyone to see one of them back on the pitch.

“We’re not naive, we know where we are, we’ve had two missing strikers (Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms) that are out-and-out strikers, we haven’t had them for a while.

“We’ve played really well; we haven’t got the points we should’ve got because we’ve played really well but we haven’t got them up front.

“It’s difficult, the fans know that we know that everyone knows that, but we’ve got on with it, we’ve worked hard, we’ve got points tonight (Wednesday) and we’ll go into the next couple of games, trying to get the results we want to get, and then we’ll go again after the break.”