Amad Diallo beats Sunderland teammate Ross Stewart to PFA award

Sunderland winger continues impressive Sunderland stay following loan from Manchester United.

Sunderland star Amad Diallo has beaten a number of top Championship stars, including Ross Stewart, to win the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month award for December.

Diallo, who is on loan from Manchester United, took 35% of the vote, which was nearly double that of his closest rival James McAtee of Sheffield United.

Coventry’s in-demand striker Viktor Gyokeres was third with 16%, narrowly edging Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, who received 15%, out of the top three.

Ross Stewart only played three games in December but scored in all of them. That, though, only netted him 11% of the vote. Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United was other player in the vote, but he got just 5%.

Amad Diallo was certainly a worthy winner, though.

He started the month scoring in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Millwall and then bagged another against West Brom, albeit in a 2-1 home defeat.

The Ivorian’s best performance of the month came against Wigan, in which he scored a brilliant solo goal and also registered an assist.

Meanwhile, the PFA also announced the winners from the other divisions. Manchester City won two of them, with Erling Haaland taking the Premier League award and Laura Coombs getting the WSL gong.

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) and Owen Moxton (Carlisle) won the League One and League Two awards respectively. 

Amad Diallo celebrates at Sunderland Stadium of Light
By Michael Graham
