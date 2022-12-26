Skip to main content
Blackburn boss complains Sunderland winner should not have counted

Did Dan Ballard commit a foul in the build-up to Sunderland's winner? No, but Jon Dahl Tomasson saw it differently.

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has questioned whether Sunderland’s winner should have stood against his side.

An injury-time strike by Ellis Simms earned Sunderland a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light after an absorbing contest.

It was a brilliant touch and finish by Simms, although former Newcastle striker Tomasson thinks the referee should not have allowed the play to develop, alleging that Dan Ballard committed a foul in the build-up.

“We conceded two unnecessary goals,” Tomasson told Sky Sports. “Two clumsy goals. I don't know if it was a free-kick at the end, one of our players was pushed in that situation for the second goal. We need to do better in those situations.”

Tomasson’s comments are quite ironic given the nature of Blackburn’s 2-0 win over Sunderland at Ewood Park this season, in which there was a much stronger argument for neither of his side’s goals counting that night.

Blackburn have, remarkably, not drawn a single game yet this season, although the Dane believes a draw would have been a fair outcome at the Stadium of Light.

“It's a disappointing result,” he said. “Conceding so late makes it even more disappointing. It was a really close game, it should have been a draw.

“Conceding [after] 90 minutes is not a great feeling. On the other hand, playing a game away at Sunderland, it's a typical draw, a 1-1 game.

“We need to learn from that and now we have two games at home to be ready for.”

