Chris Rigg to stay with Sunderland first-team - on non-school days at least...

Tony Mowbray says Chris Rigg will continue with the Sunderland first team squad – when school isn’t getting in the way at least.

The 15-year-old became Sunderland’s youngest ever outfield player when he came on as a substitute against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

He impacted the game too, with him winning the corner from which the Black Cats scored the equaliser.

"It's great for him,” Mowbray said of Riggs’ debut. “I didn't put him on [for any other reason than] he's talented.

"He doesn't train with us every day because he is at school, but when he does train he is tenacious, he wins tackles, he doesn't show too much respect for the other players, he hits the ball well with his left foot, he looks good when he is travelling with the ball.

“He got put on the pitch because he deserved to be put on the pitch. Of course we have a lot of injuries at the moment which gives him the opportunity - I'm not daft, if we had six or seven first-team players still available, he probably wouldn't have been there yesterday. But the chance came, and everybody needs an opportunity.

"It's fantastic for the kid that he's done so well and hopefully pushed himself onto the fringes of helping us in league matches, moving forward."

Mowbray also discussed the next step in Rigg’s development, and that will basically mean jumping straight into the first team picture. Well, whenever he isn’t at school, at least.

"He is still at school, so he gets day release to train with us once or twice a week," said Mowbray. "On those releases now, in my opinion, he will be training with us rather than with the U21s or U18s.

"I think it'll progress him faster if he is training and feeling the competition of a first-team level training session. That's what comes back to me over the last 20 years, when young players come up and train with the first-team they all go: it's so fast!

"It's much faster than playing U18s football, and the senior players don't generally show too much respect to young kids because those kids are potentially going to take their places, and that makes it quite competitive in training. It's sink or swim, and I'm pretty sure this kid is going to swim."

Read more Sunderland coverage