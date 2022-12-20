Dan Ballard hails former Sunderland man as 'an inspiration' in injury battle

Dan Ballard has hailed former Sunderland defender Jordan Willis as ‘an inspiration’ in his own comeback from injury.

Willis was Sunderland’s best defender when he ruptured his patella tendon in a match against Shrewsbury in February 2021.

The initial prognosis wasn’t too bad, but he suffered a second rupture shortly afterwards and is still not back to playing football.

Willis is, though, still recovering at the Academy of Light despite no longer being a Sunderland player, and Ballard says he has been invaluable behind the scenes.

"Jordan is in everyday and he's gone through probably the worst kind of injury there was and had so many setbacks," Ballard said.

"To see him still working hard everyday, I think he's out of contract and he's coming in and giving it his all every single day. It's quite inspiring. Having people like that around the club he gives everyone a boost."

Ballard fractured his foot in just the third game of the season, but he made his return to the Sunderland side in the 1-1 draw against Hull last week.

He, though, has also revealed he suffered his own setbacks on the road to recovery that he feared would keep him out for much longer.

"There are a lot longer days and a lot of hard work with often quite little reward. "With this injury there was a lot of setbacks so I've been out for longer than I expected to be.

"It just makes it all the more pleasing when I'm back now because there were times even three or four weeks ago where we might have had to consider other options. It's really good to be back."

