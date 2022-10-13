Skip to main content
Is Edouard Michut set for a first Sunderland start against Wigan?

Is Edouard Michut set for a first Sunderland start against Wigan?

Edouard Michut has had to be patient since joining Sunderland from PSG, but it sounds like he's about to get his chance.

Tony Mowbray has hinted that Edouard Michut could be in line for a first Sunderland start against Wigan this weekend.

Michut has been a peripheral figure for Sunderland since arriving on an initial loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Much of that has been due to a slight knock but also concerns over his ability to adapt quickly to the physicality of Championship football.

However, his involvement has been slowly increasing in recent weeks, with him making a substitute appearance against Blackpool earlier this month and playing a full part for the under-21s against Leeds in midweek.

And, with captain Corry Evans suspended for the visit of Wigan, Mowbray has hinted that Michut may be the ideal replacement.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Mowbray said: “My dilemmas are around, ‘What are we going to do with that? How are we going to replace Corry?’

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“If you saw the Under-21s game against Leeds, you’ll have seen how good [Edouard] Michut was in that game. He’s a lovely technical player passing the ball through the lines, but he’s also competitive, he did 13kms in that game, which is a huge figure. He’s showing me he’s not far away from being a first-team footballer.

“Do we bring (Dennis) Cirkin back in and try to rearrange the midfield? Have we got another player who can do what Corry does? How many defensive-minded midfield players do you need in a team?

“Or, because it’s Wigan and their main strength is getting it wide and getting it in your box, the best way to stop the flow of that is to keep the ball off them, so should we pick players who try to keep the ball rather than turn it over all the time? We’ll make that call.”

ALSO READ: How Luke O'Nien became the unlikely hero in the battle to rediscover Sunderland's soul

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter for all the latest news and features by clicking here.

Edouard Michut
Sunderland Nation News

Is Edouard Michut set for a first Sunderland start against Wigan?

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms during Sunderland win at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Ellis Simms 'not far away' from Sunderland return, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien play off final for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Opinion

How Luke O'Nien became the unlikely hero in the battle to rediscover Sunderland's soul

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland defender has 'pleasantly surprised' him

By Michael Graham
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyus
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland owners have a 'clear and exciting plan,' says new coach

By Michael Graham
Kenwyne Jones and Darren Bent celebrate for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Former Premier League keeper compares ex-Sunderland man to Erling Haaland

By Michael Graham
Sunderland captain Corry Evans
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals 'concern' about vital Sunderland midfielder

By Michael Graham
Jack Clarke celebrates for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Jack Clarke happy to 'try his best' to provide Sunderland striker solution

By Michael Graham