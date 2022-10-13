Is Edouard Michut set for a first Sunderland start against Wigan?

Tony Mowbray has hinted that Edouard Michut could be in line for a first Sunderland start against Wigan this weekend.

Michut has been a peripheral figure for Sunderland since arriving on an initial loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Much of that has been due to a slight knock but also concerns over his ability to adapt quickly to the physicality of Championship football.

However, his involvement has been slowly increasing in recent weeks, with him making a substitute appearance against Blackpool earlier this month and playing a full part for the under-21s against Leeds in midweek.

And, with captain Corry Evans suspended for the visit of Wigan, Mowbray has hinted that Michut may be the ideal replacement.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Mowbray said: “My dilemmas are around, ‘What are we going to do with that? How are we going to replace Corry?’

“If you saw the Under-21s game against Leeds, you’ll have seen how good [Edouard] Michut was in that game. He’s a lovely technical player passing the ball through the lines, but he’s also competitive, he did 13kms in that game, which is a huge figure. He’s showing me he’s not far away from being a first-team footballer.

“Do we bring (Dennis) Cirkin back in and try to rearrange the midfield? Have we got another player who can do what Corry does? How many defensive-minded midfield players do you need in a team?

“Or, because it’s Wigan and their main strength is getting it wide and getting it in your box, the best way to stop the flow of that is to keep the ball off them, so should we pick players who try to keep the ball rather than turn it over all the time? We’ll make that call.”

