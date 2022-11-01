Skip to main content
'Edouard Michut will have to start at some stage,' admits Sunderland boss

Tony Mowbray says Edouard Michut has a role to play for Sunderland - it might just not be the role he wants...

Tony Mowbray believes Edouard Michut will have to play in an unfavoured role when he eventually finds his way into the Sunderland team.

Michut arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and was incredibly highly rated in France. He has started to make his mark at Sunderland too, although exclusively off the bench at this stage.

However, it appears that Mowbray does not yet feel ready to trust the 19-year-old in his favoured position, despite clearly believing him to be a very talented player.

Asked if Michut is a holding midfield player, Mowbray said: "I think that's where he wants to play. The conundrum is the shape of the team.

"Corry Evans has the experience and nous as an international footballer who has played at a good level and in big games. You have to be careful to get that balance right.

"Again, it's about formations and how you play. My mind is telling me that Michut will have to start in this team at some stage, probably a little bit higher up and then depending on how the game goes he can deepen off his position to get the ball and work it up the pitch, rather than play as a holding midfield player.

“I think you can give him a licence to play and join in."

