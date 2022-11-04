Ellis Simms has 'a chance' of starting for Sunderland in Cardiff clash

Tony Mowbray says there is ‘a chance’ that Ellis Simms will start for Sunderland against Cardiff, although he may opt to keep him in reserve too.

Sunderland have not started a match with a recognised striker in the lineup since they beat Reading on September 14 – a total of 51 days ago.

That was the game in which Simms injured his toe, although he as made an impact off the bench in both of Sunderland’s last two matches.

Asked about a potential start for the on-loan Everton man against Cardiff, Mowbray told reporters: "He trained today.

“I generally sit with them and say 'give me your thoughts', and I'll do that in the morning.

"We are two games away from an international break and it's whether we feel a though we can risk - if that's the right word - a potential start for him. Games start at a much higher intensity, so it is more demanding than coming off the bench.

"It's whether he feels ready, whether we feel it is a gamble worth taking, because we've got a three-week break coming up by the end of which he will definitely have recovered and done the fitness work. I'll discuss it, but I haven't really made a decision over whether to start him as yet.

"There's a chance that he could start, but there's a chance he could be on the bench again because I like the idea of having a strong bench that can either see a game out or change a game. Let's see what team we pick and what potential changes to help change the course of the game go our way."

Jack Clarke is available again after suspension, and he is almost certain to come straight back into the Sunderland team with Leon Dajaku dropping out.

ALSO READ: Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Cardiff City: Who drops out for Jack Clarke return?