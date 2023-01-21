Former Sunderland boss favourite to take over at Championship strugglers

Former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is the surprise favourite to take over at Championship club Cardiff City.

Allardyce had a brilliant but short spell on Wearside, leading Sunderland to a memorable Premier League survival in 2016 before the England job tempted him away.

That, of course, didn’t go well, as he lasted just one game before amid a tabloid scandal.

He hasn’t been in management since being relegated for the first time in his career with West Brom in 2021, although Cardiff are hopeful they can tempt him back for another job.

Allardyce has come into even money with many some bookmakers to return to football with the Welsh club.

If that did happen, he would take over from former Sunderland captain Dean Whitehead, who is in temporary charge at the Cardiff City Stadium since the sacking of Mark Hudson.

Whitehead had a fiery baptism in management, losing 5-2 to Leeds in an FA Cup replay, but he says he has aspirations to follow that path whether it’s at Cardiff or elsewhere.

"All I’ve been told is to take the team, to prepare the team for Millwall and I’ll do that to the best of my ability," Whitehead said.

"I don’t have any fear for anything. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll give it my best shot while I’m here. If you fear for your position, you’re pretty much done.

"Eventually along my journey I want to be a manager. Has it come quicker than I expected? Yeah, of course it has, but this is the situation and I embrace it and take it head on."

