Skip to main content
Former Sunderland boss favourite to take over at Championship strugglers

Former Sunderland boss favourite to take over at Championship strugglers

Is Sam Allardyce set for a surprise return to the dugout?

Former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is the surprise favourite to take over at Championship club Cardiff City.

Allardyce had a brilliant but short spell on Wearside, leading Sunderland to a memorable Premier League survival in 2016 before the England job tempted him away.

That, of course, didn’t go well, as he lasted just one game before amid a tabloid scandal.

He hasn’t been in management since being relegated for the first time in his career with West Brom in 2021, although Cardiff are hopeful they can tempt him back for another job.

Allardyce has come into even money with many some bookmakers to return to football with the Welsh club.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

If that did happen, he would take over from former Sunderland captain Dean Whitehead, who is in temporary charge at the Cardiff City Stadium since the sacking of Mark Hudson.

Whitehead had a fiery baptism in management, losing 5-2 to Leeds in an FA Cup replay, but he says he has aspirations to follow that path whether it’s at Cardiff or elsewhere.

"All I’ve been told is to take the team, to prepare the team for Millwall and I’ll do that to the best of my ability," Whitehead said.

"I don’t have any fear for anything. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll give it my best shot while I’m here. If you fear for your position, you’re pretty much done.

"Eventually along my journey I want to be a manager. Has it come quicker than I expected? Yeah, of course it has, but this is the situation and I embrace it and take it head on."

Read more Sunderland coverage

Sam Allardyce
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland boss favourite to take over at Championship strugglers

By Michael Graham
Bailey Wright Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Lee Johnson appears to confirm interest in taking Bailey Wright to Hibs

By Michael Graham
Pierre Ekwah West Ham
Sunderland Nation News

WATCH: Sunderland midfield target stars for West Ham with a goal and assist

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Five recent transfers that show Sunderland January signings are worth the wait

By Callum Jacques
Bailey Wright
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss refuses to rule out Bailey Wright exit amid transfer speculation

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray head in hand
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray hints at new injury problems for Sunderland ahead of Boro clash

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray scowl
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'short' on defensive options right now, admits Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland will announce some young, exciting signings soon'

By Michael Graham