'Frustrated' Edouard Michut promised chance to shine at Sunderland

Edouard Michut is getting ‘frustrated’ at Sunderland as he continues to wait for his first involvement in the first team, according to Tony Mowbray.

The Frenchman arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer with big expectations given his pedigree, although he has only featured for the under-23s team so far.

That is mostly due to a niggling muscular injury, though, and boss Tony Mowbray says he is expecting the teenager to be pushing for a place in the Sunderland side very soon.

“He (Michut) fell a week behind when he first arrived because picked up a little injury, and needed some time to adapt to the intensity of the training,” Mowbray explained.

“He's catching up. I'm looking hard now to give him an opportunity because I think the supporters will see that he's more than capable of playing in our first team.”

Michut arrived with a big reputation as a French under-19 international who has already featured in the PSG team, and Mowbray believes Sunderland fans will like what they see when he does get going.

“He's very elegant and he's got two lovely feet,” Mowbray said. “He's got a great passing range, very confident with the ball, and he will be involved very soon.

“I can feel a little bit of frustration from him, and I don't mind that. He will be given an opportunity very soon.”