Skip to main content
'Frustrated' Edouard Michut promised chance to shine at Sunderland

'Frustrated' Edouard Michut promised chance to shine at Sunderland

Frenchman Edouard Michut to get Sunderland involvement 'very soon.'

Edouard Michut is getting ‘frustrated’ at Sunderland as he continues to wait for his first involvement in the first team, according to Tony Mowbray.

The Frenchman arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer with big expectations given his pedigree, although he has only featured for the under-23s team so far.

That is mostly due to a niggling muscular injury, though, and boss Tony Mowbray says he is expecting the teenager to be pushing for a place in the Sunderland side very soon.

“He (Michut) fell a week behind when he first arrived because picked up a little injury, and needed some time to adapt to the intensity of the training,” Mowbray explained.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“He's catching up. I'm looking hard now to give him an opportunity because I think the supporters will see that he's more than capable of playing in our first team.”

Michut arrived with a big reputation as a French under-19 international who has already featured in the PSG team, and Mowbray believes Sunderland fans will like what they see when he does get going.

“He's very elegant and he's got two lovely feet,” Mowbray said. “He's got a great passing range, very confident with the ball, and he will be involved very soon.

“I can feel a little bit of frustration from him, and I don't mind that. He will be given an opportunity very soon.”

Amad Diallo
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland vs Blackpool preview: Referee, team news, recent form and opposition view

By Will Jeffries
Trai Hume
Sunderland Nation News

Trai Hume urged to fight for Sunderland place despite current 'disappointment'

By Michael Graham
imago1014866108h
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackpool

By Callum Jacques
Sunderland battling Stoke
Sunderland Nation Opinion

COMMENT: It's time to reclaim the Sunderland shirt

By Paul Fisher
Dan Ballard
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals timeline for Dan Ballard Sunderland return

By Michael Graham
Jason Denayer
Sunderland Nation News

Defender blames 'unhappy' Sunderland experience for delusions of grandeur

By Michael Graham
Edouard Michut
Sunderland Nation News

'Frustrated' Edouard Michut promised chance to shine at Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives Ellis Simms fitness update as Sunderland striker woes continue

By Michael Graham