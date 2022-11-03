Huddersfield boss 'bitterly disappointed' to lose to 'strong Sunderland team'

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ to lose against what he described as a ‘strong Sunderland team.’

Sunderland travelled to a wind and rain-swept John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday and battled both the Terriers and elements to come away with a 2-0 win that leaves Huddersfield bottom of the table.

Opposite Tony Mowbray described it as Sunderland’s worst performance since he arrived at the club, and Fotheringham definitely felt his side deserved something from the game.

The stats certainly suggest a game that was closely fought yet Sunderland were simply more clinical in front of goal, so Fotheringham’s frustration is certainly understandable.

“I am bitterly disappointed with the result, but the performance levels were really high,” Fotheringham said after the match.

“I thought that we played on the front foot, played exciting football, and created some good chances, while creating real problem for Sunderland.

“In the situation where Duane Holmes goes one on one with the ‘keeper, normally nine times out of ten he slots it past and into the net, then the flip side is that they go up the pitch on the counter-attack and we should probably have better security behind the ball, but that is something we have got to work on.

“We kept pushing until the end and we had some young lads in there as well who stepped in, and they did excellently, they didn’t look out of place at all against a strong Sunderland team.

“That was definitely not a team that looked like bottom of the table tonight, and we know if they keep performing like that and showing that level of commitment and the confidence, that we’re going to win games.

“We just need to be careful in this period and make sure that we get important and experienced players back from injury, and when we do, we will have a really strong squad.”