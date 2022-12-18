Hull boss: 'If you give a quality player like Ross Stewart that opportunity, he's going to take it'

Hull boss Liam Rosenior believed his side were ‘dominant’ against Sunderland but fell foul to the quality of Ross Stewart.

Stewart was sent from the bench by Tony Mowbray following a red card to Elliot Embleton. It was his first football since August due to a thigh injury, but he made an immediate impact by opening the scoring.

Hull were able to level and salvage a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Ozan Tufan, but Rosenior thought even that was short of what his team deserved.

Asked if he considered it two points lost rather than one gained, Rosenior replied: “Yes. it's frustrating. Not in a negative way, more so because of the performance.

“Sunderland are a good side, they've got one of the best records away from home and we've limited them to very little.

"I don't remember Matty [Ingram] having a save to make all game, and the most disappointing aspect - and it is something we speak about a lot - is not conceding in transition.

"One straight ball, we switch off and if you give a player with the quality of Ross Stewart that opportunity then he's going to take it.

"What I was delighted with was the response to come back into the game, to play our way back into the game.

"It is two points dropped but mainly because we were the dominant team, we were the better team today.

"I think in the first half it was 50/50, a bit edgy, we had to be organised and difficult to beat, second half we came out of the traps, we were on top. We get the penalty, don't take the opportunity but overall it's two points dropped mainly because we played at a good level."

