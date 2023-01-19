Skip to main content
Lee Johnson's Hibs join battle to sign Sunderland defender

Hibs looking to rival Aberdeen to sign Sunderland centre-back.

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has joined the race to sign Bailey Wright in January.

Sunderland are reportedly considering allowing Wright to move on this month, with the Australian falling behind Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Luke O’Nien in the pecking order on Wearside.

Aberdeen have already been linked with a move with Darren Mowbray, brother of Sunderland boss Tony, the head of recruitment at Pittodrie.

However, they are now facing a challenge from SPL rivals Hibernian.

Hibs are expected to lose top centre back Ryan Porteous this month. Sunderland are among a number of Championship clubs reported to be interested in the 23-year-old, although Blackburn’s interest is much stronger.

Wright has been identified as an ideal replacement, with Johnson knowing him well from their time together at both Sunderland and Bristol City.

Johnson is looking to make some major changes at Easter Road after publicly criticising the quality of his squad earlier this month.

“We need outs,” Johnson said. “The outs are as important as the ins, again the mediocrity we have have got — I’m just being honest now. I’m in a place where I have to come out swinging. I’m not disrespecting players but decisions have not been good enough and we need to be better.

Bailey Wright at the World Cup with Australia

"We can’t keep being average at best. For a club like this it’s just not good enough. Everyone needs to tell themselves some home truths.

"The fit players at the moment either don't have that football IQ or the ability to manipulate the ball and that is frustrating.

"It's not the worst squad in the world, I'm not saying we are a bad team and I haven't lost belief in the ones I believe in. I just think we need to add better quality and work our budget better. There's a lot of average squad players and too many.

"I'd rather get rid of ten and sign one that is high quality. We have made mistakes, it's as simple as that.”

