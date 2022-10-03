Luke O'Nien hails 'brilliant' Tony Mowbray following Sunderland arrival

Luke O’Nien has paid tribute to Tony Mowbray, saying the head coach has been ‘brilliant’ since replacing Alex Neil.

Sunderland were dealt a huge blow when Neil unexpectedly quit to join Stoke in August, and in previous seasons you could see something like that plunging the club into panic and crisis.

However, Mowbray was quickly appointed as the Scotsman’s successor and Sunderland’s season has appeared largely unaffected.

Asked about the impact that Tony Mowbray has had on Sunderland, O’Nien said: "He's been brilliant.

"His door is always open and he's always talking to the boys. The gaffer has been great with us and given us information and is working us hard. I've really enjoyed working under him and just looking forward to him more."

The draw goalless draw against Preston was a frustrating one for Sunderland in front of goal, although the defence emerged with more credit.

That defence has been ravaged by the injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Dan Ballard with O’Nien deputising for the latter, but he says it’s a challenge he is enjoying even if he still sees himself as primarily a midfielder.

"Yeah, we're pleased with the clean sheet but we are always going for the three points, and I feel like we created the chances but just didn't quite hit the back of the net,” he said.

"It's pleasing that we got a good point against a good team but we want the three points so we'll come away and look at it and get better as a team.

"I'm enjoying it (playing in defence). I'm just always looking to improve and help the team with good performances.

“Whatever position that is, I'm trying my hardest, learning from the people around me and doing my best."