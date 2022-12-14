Midfielder urges Sunderland to 'put their foot on the throat' of the opposition when leading

Dan Neil has called on Sunderland to ‘put their foot on the throat’ of the opposition when leading.

Sunderland surrendered a two-goal lead against West Brom last week before losing the game, and it has become a worryingly common trend at the Stadium of Light.

Points have also been dropped against Coventry, QPR and Burnley at home, with the Black Cats actually having a two goal lead in the latter two.

It is something that Neil believes has to stop. Immediately.

“When I’ve watched the games back, some of the football we’ve played has been really, really good - probably one of the best in the league that I’ve seen so far this season.

“But I feel that, sometimes, we can be a bit naïve when we go ahead and we don’t really kill teams off, unlike what we did against Millwall.

“I feel like a lot of times this season, we sink and sink and sink instead of really going and putting our foot on the throat to kill a game off.

“In that scenario, we just need to keep playing as we were when it was 0-0. If there’s one thing I would say we could improve on, that’s it.”

Despite the frustrations of failing to finish teams off, Sunderland will still sit in a relatively healthy position at the halfway point of the Championship season.

After four years languishing in League One, that represents significant progress.

“We want to be as high as we possibly can be,” Neil said. “But I think if you’d said to any Sunderland fan, player or staff member at the start of the season that we’d have been around the play-off places at this point, they would have snapped your hand off for that opportunity.

“We just need to keep building momentum and keep going and see if we can stay around there when it comes to the end of the season.”

