Millwall boss credits Sunderland defender for nullifying their set-piece threat

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has credited Danny Batth for almost single-handedly nullifying his side’s set-piece threat in the 3-0 defeat at Sunderland.

The Lions have been superb from dead-ball situations this season, with two thirds of their goals coming from set-pieces.

However, despite some dangerous moments at the Stadium of Light, Millwall were well- beaten on Wearside. Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray reserved ‘special mention’ for Batth after the game, and Rowett followed suit.

Asked why Millwall had not been their usual potent selves from set-pieces, Rowett answered: “[Because] Danny Batth headed every single one out of the box

“That’s the simple fact. We had about 12 corners and Danny Batth got his head on it about 10 times.

“When somebody is so dominant in those moments you have to ask the question why your players haven’t managed to go and do that themselves. With these games there is always those little nuances of the game.

“You ask, have we done enough in those areas of the game to score? It’s a strong part of our game. I didn’t think we attacked it with the same desire Danny Batth attacked it to defend.

“You’ve seen recently that teams have worked extra hard to stop us from set-pieces. If they find those moments where they are dominant then we have to accept it and be disappointed. We had enough chances in the first half to certainly go a goal up and change the game.

“I don’t want to take any credit away from Sunderland because they were excellent after that first goal – 3-0 probably flatters them a little bit. The way the goals went in was incredibly disappointing.”

