'Moan all you want' - Sunderland boss dismisses Birmingham complaints

Tony Mowbray having none of John Eustace's complaints.

Tony Mowbray has dismissed the suggestion from opposite number that Sunderland will have an ‘unfair’ advantage against Birmingham.

Birmingham played on Tuesday while Sunderland had a free midweek, promoting Eustace to complain about scheduling in the Championship.

“We have got to go again in 72 hours which is going to be a real tough ask of the group,” Eustace said after his side’s 2-2 draw with Swansea. “But they will be ready for it and we will see.

“But the schedule is definitely wrong in my opinion. Sunderland not playing in the week and they come fresh on Friday. I think it’s a bit unfair.”

Mowbray, though, is having none of it.

“I think there is a lot of talk about how much football is played,” he said when replying to a question about Eustace’s comments.

“I think when I watch Birmingham the way they play is very intense, high intensity and high pressure. Whether they can replicate what they do week in, week out.

“Does it give us an advantage? Not really. We will play the way we will play and they might adapt the way they play.

“Someone said to me this morning that their manager has made some comments about the schedule.

“It’s modern day football and you can moan all you want, the schedule is the schedule. Clubs get financial advantages by playing these games on the TV so we just have to get on with it.”

