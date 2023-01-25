Skip to main content
Portsmouth boss on Bailey Wright: 'He would be a really solid addition to the squad'

John Mousinho has confirmed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is interesting Portsmouth.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed he has an interest in Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, describing him as an ‘excellent player.’

Mousinho has made a fine start to his reign at Portsmouth with his side keeping back-to-back clean sheets against Exeter and Fleetwood.

However, they just have two fit centre-backs at the moment, and it is a position the League One side are keen to strengthen this month.

Sunderland Nation revealed that has led them to an interest in Bailey Wright, a former Preston teammate of Mousinho, and the Pompey boss has confirmed he’s a player he likes.

“I will have to speak to the recruitment team – Rich [Hughes] and Phil [Boardman] – and see where we are with everything,” Mousinho told The News after their win at Fleetwood on Tuesday.

“That will be something we will do today and really knuckle down, but my entire focus was not on that on Tuesday night. It might have been on their part, but my focus has been on the game, so I will sit down and have a look at what we're going to do.

“I know about Bailey, he’s an excellent player and got Sunderland out of League One last year.

“When you are saying names like that, of course he would be a really solid addition to the squad.

“But I genuinely haven’t had the chance to really look into that yet – we definitely will over the next couple of days."

Bailey Wright Sunderland

Wright was starting his career at Preston while Mousinho was a senior player for the Lillywhites, but he said he was able to see the Australian’s quality even back then.

“I used to be a central midfielder back in those days, then my legs fell off and I went to centre-half from the age of 28,” he said.

"I was with Bailey when he was a young lad at Preston, playing in front of him. He was a solid centre-half then as well.”

Whether Portsmouth can get a deal done remains to be seen. Much will depend upon Sunderland’s own injury situation and Wright’s desire for regular first-team football, but there is a good chance the Australian international will move on this month.

Aberdeen, Hibs and Derby have also been credited with an interest. 

