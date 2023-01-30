Reported Sunderland target makes League One loan move

Reported Sunderland target Ateef Konate has joined League One side Oxford United on loan for the rest of the season.

Konate was linked with Sunderland by Alan Nixon, who suggested a loan deal was possible between the clubs.

However, with Sunderland’s stance on any loan players needing to be able to contribute immediately, that never looked likely.

Sunderland did hold an interest but wanted to do a deal similar to the one they did with West Ham for Pierre Ekwah. He joined Sunderland earlier this month on a permanent deal for no up-front cost with the Hammers guaranteed 25% of the fee when Sunderland move him on.

Forest were unwilling to do that deal, though and wanted a ‘decent fee’ for the 21-year-old this month. From the moment they took that position, a deal with Sunderland was unlikely.

Instead, he has joined Oxford United on loan and Forest will be hoping he performs well and increases his value ahead of a potential summer sale.

“I am really looking forward to it,” Konate said after joining Oxford. “I have been made to feel very welcome and it’s a great club.

“I want to play games, score my first goal and help the team and I know there are two home games this week so I am really looking forward to training and then being part of it.”

