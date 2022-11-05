'Ross Stewart contract talks are happening,' says Sunderland boss

Tony Mowbray has warned Sunderland fans that the Ross Stewart contract situation is a complicated one, although he is confident some kind of agreement can be reached.

Stewart is Sunderland’s prize asset after a brilliant season last year that saw him hit 26 goals in League One. He followed that up with a fine start to the season in the Championship before a thigh injury forced him out of the side.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, although Sunderland will exercise an option to extend it by a further year, meaning the situation is not critical in terms of timing.

There is still, though, a lot of understandable anxiety around the Scot’s future among Sunderland fans, and that will only grow the longer it goes without a new deal being signed.

Asked about the current situation in Stewart’s contract negotiations, Mowbray said: "I'm not really privy to it. There are things I can influence and there are things I don't influence.

"I'm sure talks are happening. I think it's only right that this football club tries to keep its best players, and yet there has to be a middle ground somewhere, a negotiation.

"I don't know Ross' agent, I've never spoken to him, but I'm sure he thinks he has [Kylian] Mbappe on his hands and whether we can get to a number that makes Ross feel warm in his stomach that we really love him and want him to stay and so he thinks that this is the platform for him to perform, if we can get there and he signs a new deal then fantastic.

“If we can't get there because it breaks all the structures, it's going to cause carnage behind the scenes because there are six other players who think 'hang on a minute, why is he earning that much and I'm earning this?'

"The club has to make those decisions and sometimes it can be really hard, but if you have to sell an asset then you have to sell an asset. That's why I believe you just have to have honesty, because the fans deserve honesty.”

"The fans just want the best players but sometimes you can't have the best players if you haven't got the budget. Otherwise, three years down the line, your club is in financial difficulty, you're going into administration, you get docked 20 points, because you've broken the rules on finance trying to stretch yourself too far.”

Despite the warnings, though, Mowbray does also seem quietly confident that Stewart will extend his stay at Sunderland – even if it’s with a big move in mind at a later date.

"I hope we can get something sorted out [with Stewart]. I believe he has got an amazing vehicle to progress his career. A team that creates chances, lots of technical players that can put the ball in the box in the right areas. If he scores 20 or 25 goals, the phone will ring off the hook.

"All he has to do is knock on the door of the manager or the head coach and say 'I know so-and-so has been asking after me, and I'd like to go'. Then we say 'right, well as long as it's £30m then we can do it'.

"They phone up and say we'll give you £28m and another £5m if we win the league, and we say 'deal'. I don't really know what cogs are turning behind the scenes and what conversations are being had, but having done this job for 20 years I am pretty sure the cogs will be turning and the conversations are being had."