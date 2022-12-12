Ross Stewart left out as a 'precaution' says Sunderland boss

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland will continue to give Ross Stewart ‘as long as he needs’ to recover from injury, but he is not concerned about his continued absence.

Stewart played an hour in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Middlesbrough last week and he was widely expected to be in the squad for the defeat to West Brom.

However, he was not even in the squad, fuelling concerns that he had suffered a recurrence of the injury.

Mowbray, though, says he left out the Scotsman simply as ‘a precaution’ and he does not expect him to be missing for another sustained length of time.

"If he's not ready in his mind, he's not fit, he's not ready, and we have to deal with that," said Mowbray.

"We have dealt with it for the last three and a bit months, so I don't think we should be gambling with Ross Stewart if he is feeling some discomfort in the area where he has been injured.

“He played 60 minutes in midweek in a bounce game and he just felt a little bit delicate, I think, after that - he felt nothing during it.

"We're just taking that precaution really of not forcing him into a situation where he damages it. We'll give him as long as he needs, but hopefully that is only days rather than weeks."

