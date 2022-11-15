Sunderland ace lifts lid on injury nightmare admitting: 'It's been really tough'

Niall Huggins has opened up on his injury nightmare at Sunderland, admitting it has been ‘really tough.’

Huggins joined Sunderland in the summer of 2021 from Leeds and initially made a fine impression. However, after featuring in just three games for his new club, the full back injured his back.

That injury, and complications that arose from it, kept Huggins out of action for more than a year before he made his return to first team football in the 2-1 win at Birmingham last week.

“It’s been really tough” Huggins told safc.com. “It’s not been straight forward because sometimes with an injury, you know what your road to recovery looks like whereas I’ve had so many different injuries where I’ve got to the point where I’ve started running outside for a few weeks and then I would get another setback.

“It maybe happened like three or four times I was out on the grass so I could taste playing football again. For this time, we tried a different way of recovering, more of just going straight into football and taking it slower and slower. This way seems to have worked really well.”

An injury crisis in defence forced Tony Mowbray to call on Huggins from the start at Birmingham and he ended up playing the full 90 minutes plus stoppage time.

It proved a real baptism of fire considering he had not even been named on the bench this season, but he said his teammates helped him through it.

“The lads have been unreal,” he said. “It was the first time I’ve come to a new club in my career and the last thing you want is to come and then get injured straight away. All the way through my year out, the lads have been unreal supporting me.

“Always had lads to talk to, to spur me on and keep my head up. But there is nothing like being back in training with them full-time again. To play and get a win with them was the best feeling.

“[The win at Birmingham] was unbelievable. I think the last ten minutes I was just dying to hear that final whistle. For the first game back, it was a tough game.

“It was a well-fought game by the lads. We all got stuck in especially after we conceded the goal, they were piling the pressure on. I thought we dealt with it well and came out with an unreal result going into the break.

“First half was a bit of a shock intensity wise because I’ve been playing with the younger lads for a while now, but second half I got into it a bit more. I thought I did a job well to be fair.”