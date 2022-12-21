'His biggest strength is his understanding of football' - Tony Mowbray on Sunderland star

Tony Mowbray has declared himself a fan of Alex Pritchard, saying he brings a lot more to Sunderland than his quality on the ball.

Pritchard was missing for the first time this season at Hull due to a minor calf injury, although he is expected to be fit again for the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

He is expected to come straight back into the Sunderland side and Mowbray is excited to get his most creative player back – although he does not actually think that is the former Huddersfield midfielder’s greatest strength.

"He's an opinionated guy and you either take to that or you don't, and I like to get challenged,” Mowbray said. ”I like players questioning [me].

“If you've got nothing to fear, you've got nothing to hide, and I want people to test my knowledge all the time and Pritch does that.

"But what he also brings is the balance between being in possession and being out of possession. He's a very talented boy when we're in possession, he can pick passes and he has scored a few goals in the last few months as well, and he is an artistic player.

"But I would have to say, in my opinion, his biggest strength is his understanding of football and his game knowledge.

“So when we ask them to press in a certain way or to wait for a moment to press, Pritch understands instantly and does it and leads the way on that, making demands on the other players."

