'Sunderland are up there and are a real danger,' says Middlesbrough boss

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says Sunderland are ‘a danger’ given the sheer quality of their forward players.

Sunderland go into the game trying to manage a defensive injury crisis, although their forward line is likely to be close to full strength.

Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton are missing, but a front four of Amad Diallo, Ross Stewart, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are expected to line-up against the Teessiders. It’s a threat Carrick knows Middlesbrough must take very seriously.

“Sunderland are a very good team and have a very good forward line," Carrick said. "I know Amad very well from United. He’s a terrific footballer and seems to have jumped up a level again from the start of the season.

"His performances have improved and he is a threat. Not just Amad though, right across the frontline Sunderland have really good individuals who can change games at any moment and cause you problems. That’s why they’re up there at the moment and they are a danger. That’s a challenge, of course, but it’s one we’re ready for and we’re looking forward to the game.

“Like every other game we respect and appreciate the challenges that we face. We’ll definitely do work towards stopping their threat, and I should imagine they will be doing something similar.

“It’s getting the balance right in terms of how much you change or tweak. The boys will be aware of their players and their threats, like they are every week, and we’ll go into it confident and looking forward to it.”

Amad has become the creative fulcrum of the Sunderland side this season, and when he is on form he has proven very difficult for Championship defences to contain.

Carrick, though, says he is confident Middlesbrough can come up with a plan.

“That’s the challenge,” he said of how you stop Amad. “He’s a talented player, really smooth on the ball and has a lovely feel for how he takes the ball. He’s sharp, has injection and he sees space very well.

"Obviously I know him and have watched him very closely. He’s not easy to stop because he’s one of the better players, but that’s the challenge we face. We face different challenges and little scenarios every week, but we’ll do our work to be ready."

Read more Sunderland coverage