Sunderland battling 'lots' of injuries but one player set to return at Birmingham

Sunderland are currently fighting ‘lots’ of injuries, according to Tony Mowbray, but he has confirmed Niall Huggins will travel to Birmingham.

The injuries to Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch are well-documented, although Mowbray has hinted that a few others in the squad are also carrying knocks at the moment.

However, he has been boosted by the return of Huggins. The full back has only featured for Sunderland three times since his move from Leeds, the last of which came more than a year ago in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham.

Whether or not he will be deemed ready to feature on the bench remains to be seen, but he will be in the squad.

When asked about current injuries in the Sunderland squad, Mowbray replied: “There are lots. None that I can tell you about, though.

“The one positive that I can mention is that Niall Huggins is back on the grass, played for the under-21s at St James’ Park the other week.

“He’s back now training with the first team and, as he’s been coming back to the first team, has been training with the 21s so the intensity levels have been a bit easier for him.

“He has been training with the first team and will be on the coach travelling with us to Birmingham.”

The World Cup break perhaps comes at a good time for Sunderland, with Mowbray hopeful Sunderland will be a lot stronger come December after their walking wounded have had a chance to regain fitness.

“I think it will do the injured players really good because they are not missing football matches and are getting closer to fitness,” he said.