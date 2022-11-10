Skip to main content
Sunderland battling 'lots' of injuries but one player set to return at Birmingham

Sunderland battling 'lots' of injuries but one player set to return at Birmingham

Tony Mowbray has delivered a mixed injury report ahead of Sunderland's trip to Birmingham.

Sunderland are currently fighting ‘lots’ of injuries, according to Tony Mowbray, but he has confirmed Niall Huggins will travel to Birmingham.

The injuries to Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch are well-documented, although Mowbray has hinted that a few others in the squad are also carrying knocks at the moment.

However, he has been boosted by the return of Huggins. The full back has only featured for Sunderland three times since his move from Leeds, the last of which came more than a year ago in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham.

Whether or not he will be deemed ready to feature on the bench remains to be seen, but he will be in the squad.

When asked about current injuries in the Sunderland squad, Mowbray replied: “There are lots. None that I can tell you about, though.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“The one positive that I can mention is that Niall Huggins is back on the grass, played for the under-21s at St James’ Park the other week.

“He’s back now training with the first team and, as he’s been coming back to the first team, has been training with the 21s so the intensity levels have been a bit easier for him.

“He has been training with the first team and will be on the coach travelling with us to Birmingham.”

The World Cup break perhaps comes at a good time for Sunderland, with Mowbray hopeful Sunderland will be a lot stronger come December after their walking wounded have had a chance to regain fitness.

“I think it will do the injured players really good because they are not missing football matches and are getting closer to fitness,” he said.

Tony Mowbray pensive
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland battling 'lots' of injuries but one player set to return at Birmingham

By Michael Graham
Anthony Patterson
Sunderland Nation News

Birmingham City vs Sunderland preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View

By Will Jeffries
Sunderland spirit
Sunderland Nation Opinion

What price experience? How Sunderland's ebb and flow reveals the true nature of success

By Damian Brown
Dion Sanderson Birmingham
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

'I felt sheer incredulity at how a club Sunderland's size could languish so long in the third tier'

By Michael Graham
imago1017557910h
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Sunderland's youth strategy has evolved - is it time to say goodbye to the Academy?

By Chris Dunn
John Eustace
Sunderland Nation News

Birmingham boss John Eustace complains of 'unfair' advantage for Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Leon Dajaku in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray on Sunderland ace: "He's got a rocket in his right foot, but have you ever seen it?"

By Michael Graham
Niall Huggins
Sunderland Nation News

Niall Huggins back in Sunderland first team squad after injury nightmare

By Michael Graham