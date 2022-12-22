Sunderland boss challenges young players to improve their 'game management' quickly

Tony Mowbray has challenged Sunderland’s young players to learn the art of game management quickly.

Sunderland have dropped five points from winning positions in their last two games, with leads squandered against both WBA and Hull.

In one sense, that is understandable given the amount of youngsters in the Sunderland side, although it still causes frustration for fans.

Mowbray says the experienced players in the side try to take the lead on it, but they can’t be expected to do it alone.

"Game management is massive in football - not panicking when the other team has a lot of the ball," Mowbray said. "As long as you are filling the right positions and you are denying them space in critical areas, I think that's fine.

"In a game, when do you switch from passive to aggressive? Or vice-versa? You have to take a natural break in the game because it is really hard to play at full throttle for 90 minutes, there are going to be spells in the game where the opposition has some good play and some passes and you have to make sure you don't concede in those moments.

"Generally, that comes from inside the team. We've got Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard - we do have a smattering of experienced players.

"I don't want to say 'I'd love to have another three 28-year-olds playing'. The team is developing, and it's a team we have to improve and make them understand football better - as well as making sure their individual performance levels stay high.

"That's a challenge every game. We all feel the hurt when there's a defeat, that's part of football, but we have to try and use it as a learning tool rather than bash the team and tell them how terrible they are."

While it's frustrating in the short-term, Mowbray is convinced that Sunderland will be grateful for their persistence with youth eventually.

"Somewhere down the line, the experience of these games has got to start helping whether it's in the next three games, the next five games, or the next hundred games, these lads have got to grow and develop," he said.

"Somewhere down the line, Dan Neil will have played 200 games for the club and he will be a much better footballer.

"He's got certain aspects of his game now that are very good, but there are other aspects he has to develop and that's the same with most of the younger element of the team."

