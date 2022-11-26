Skip to main content
'There were a few meaty tackles!' - Sunderland boss happy with Al-Shabab run-out

Tony Mowbray reflects of mid-season friendly as Sunderland wrap up Dubai training camp.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray declared the trip to Dubai a success despite the friendly against Al-Shabab descending into a second-half brawl.

The Black Cats beat the Saudi side 1-0 thanks to a fine Amad Diallo strike in the first half, although it was a friendly in name only.

A Dennis Cirkin challenge in the second half provoked a huge brawl on the pitch, with Lynden Gooch and an Al-Shabab player eventually ordered from the pitch after appearing to throw punches.

However, Mowbray felt that kind of niggle and edge was probably a lot more valuable than a nice pleasant runabout would have been.

"It was a good exercise for us, played at a real match tempo," Mowbray said. "From pretty early on there was a few meaty tackles and both teams stood their ground, so for a friendly it was a decent football match and became a really competitive-edged game.

"It probably went a little bit on from where it should have done late on, but we agreed we should make a few substitutions and it calmed the game down and finished the match off. We got plenty out of it, it was good.

"It wasn't about us winning a friendly match against a team from Saudi Arabia, it was about getting the best out of the week. They trained really hard, twice a day in the sun - 30-odd degrees. You feel tired when you wake up every day, your body is aching, but they applied themselves really well.

"And the fact the game became ultra-competitive was good for the team because we had to play on the front foot. We were aggressive and they were aggressive and it was a good football match."

Sunderland are scheduled to return to Championship action on December 3 when Millwall visit the Stadium of Light.

