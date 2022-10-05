Sunderland boss on Blackpool referee: 'Goodness me, there was some strange stuff going on...'

Tony Mowbray has described the refereeing performance of Jeremy Simpson in Sunderland’s 0-0 draw against Blackpool as ‘strange.’

Sunderland have fallen foul of Simpson already this season as he failed to even see the challenge on Dan Ballard against QPR that fractured his foot, never mind punish it.

The Black Cats felt aggrieved by him again in the draw against Blackpool. Elliot Embleton had the ball in the net, but Simpson had decided to deny Sunderland the advantage and brought play back instead, awarding them a free kick for a foul on Patrick Roberts.

Lynden Gooch was quick to criticise the referee after that, and his manager was no less impressed.

"I don't want to be the manager who moans about referees all the time, but come on," Mowbray said. "Goodness me.

"You tell me what you thought. I don't want to lambast the referee, but there was some strange stuff going on out there, wasn't there?

"I thought there was, anyway. I'm not the referee's assessor who sits in the stand and talks to them afterwards about what he did well and what he didn't do well.

"I'm not sure he [the referee] helped the football match, or helped us anyway. But his job is not to help us, it's to make the game as entertaining for the supporters as he can and let it run when he wants.

"He got one or two [decisions] wrong I think, but don't they all in this league? It's a bit harsh that comment, but I do think the standard of refereeing in this league needs improving.

"That's just a fair assessment, and to be honest most of them know my thoughts because I talk to some of them after the games and let them know - in a nice way, a respectful way, I hope.

"I don't go in their office and f-and-blind and tell them what I think of them, I just want some answers sometimes. I just say 'tell me the processes that go through your mind', and I think that's alright."

