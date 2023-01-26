Sunderland set for busy few days of transfers as Tony Mowbray provides update

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are ‘working really, really hard’ on transfers right now although he admits the market is proving to be tough.

There are just five days now until the window closes and Sunderland are actually worse off than they were this time last month.

The Black Cats are a striker down due to Ellis Simms being recalled by Everton and, although Pierre Ekwah has arrived from West Ham, the loan exit of Jay Matete and serious injury to Corry Evans mean they’re a midfielder down too.

Leon Dajaku has also departed on loan to FC St Gallen, so they are wide-player light as well.

It all suggests a very busy last few days of the January transfer window in terms on incoming - once some value can be found.

“People behind the scenes are working really, really hard,” Mowbray said when asked for the latest on transfers. “We get an update every night and every morning about conversations that are going on.

“Deals are not easy to do and teams wanting to loan players out or sell players are always wanting top, top dollar. If you are the buying club you want to do it in a cost-effective manner and it’s a balance.

“No deals are easy deals unless you have so much cash it doesn’t matter.”

Mowbray also reiterated Sunderland’s stance on signing players on loan, insisting they will not bring anyone in on a temporary deal who will block opportunities for the young players that have committed their future to the club long-term.

“We are trying to grow the club, bring in young players who can help us in the future.

“If we can find the right player who can help us today for the next 18 games that would also be helpful, but not at the expense of the young players we have brought and are trying to polish up who are trying to make it as Sunderland AFC footballers long term.”

