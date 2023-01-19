Skip to main content
Sunderland's Championship clash at Preston rearranged

Sunderland's Championship clash at Preston rearranged

The Championship season will finish two days later than originally planned.

Sunderland have had their away game at Preston North End moved due to the coronation of King Charles III.

The game, which is Sunderland’s last of the season unless they make the play-offs, was originally scheduled for May 6, the same date that Charles is due to be officially crowned King.

However, it has been put back to Monday May 8, which is now a bank holiday. It will be a 3pm kick-off.

The reason for the game being put back to the Monday rather than the Sunday is to do with the Sky Sports TV deal.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sky customarily cover the final days in the three EFL divisions extensively, with up to three games simultaneously broadcast.

The game was therefore always likely to be put back to the Sunday regardless, but that day will now be dedicated to the League One finale.

The Championship and League Two will share the Monday, with the latter taking the earlier 12:30pm slot. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Preston Deepdale
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland's Championship clash at Preston rearranged

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrates at Sunderland Stadium of Light
Sunderland Nation News

Amad Diallo beats Sunderland teammate Ross Stewart to PFA award

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Is Sunderland v Middlesbrough a derby? If you have to ask, the answer is obvious

By Michael Graham
Bailey Wright
Sunderland Nation News

Lee Johnson's Hibs join battle to sign Sunderland defender

By Michael Graham
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman
Sunderland Nation Opinion

We are seeing Sunderland's new forward-thinking in action - and it is incredibly exciting

By Michael Graham
Isaac Lihadji
Sunderland Nation News

Who is Sunderland target Isaac Lihadji?

By Michael Graham
imago1011007022h
Sunderland Nation Transfers

TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland set to sign LOSC Lille winger Isaac Lihadji

By Callum Jacques
Bailey Wright Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland could allow defender to make January exit with SPL club keen

By Michael Graham