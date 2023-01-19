Sunderland's Championship clash at Preston rearranged

Sunderland have had their away game at Preston North End moved due to the coronation of King Charles III.

The game, which is Sunderland’s last of the season unless they make the play-offs, was originally scheduled for May 6, the same date that Charles is due to be officially crowned King.

However, it has been put back to Monday May 8, which is now a bank holiday. It will be a 3pm kick-off.

The reason for the game being put back to the Monday rather than the Sunday is to do with the Sky Sports TV deal.

Sky customarily cover the final days in the three EFL divisions extensively, with up to three games simultaneously broadcast.

The game was therefore always likely to be put back to the Sunday regardless, but that day will now be dedicated to the League One finale.

The Championship and League Two will share the Monday, with the latter taking the earlier 12:30pm slot.

