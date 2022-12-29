Championship is too 'ridiculous' to get excited about league position - Sunderland boss

Tony Mowbray says the Championship is too ‘ridiculous’ for anyone to get getting excited about Sunderland’s league position.

Sunderland sit just one point short of the play-off positions going into their final match of 2022 and, considering they were losing 6-0 to Bolton in League one is January, that’s a great position to be in.

However, while some are starting to wonder whether Sunderland have a genuine shot at a second successive promotion, Mowbray has attempted to manage expectations.

“I don’t think we should take too much excitement from the league table, let’s just keep trying to accrue points" he said.

“I think the league will eventually sort itself out but we just have to try and stay in the mix with 16 or 17 other teams that believe. You can stick a little run together and you’ll be in the top six.

“We just have to keep going and working as hard as we do. I’ve talked about hopefully having a better second half of the season. If we do, then we will accrue a certain amount of points.

“I don’t really know how many points you are going to have to get to make top six or stay out of the bottom three this year. It’s ridiculous how tight it is from the bottom right up to the top two. They seem to be pulling away now but it is very tight."

