Skip to main content
Championship is too 'ridiculous' to get excited about league position - Sunderland boss

Championship is too 'ridiculous' to get excited about league position - Sunderland boss

Tony Mowbray explains why he is refusing to read too much into Sunderland's league position.

Tony Mowbray says the Championship is too ‘ridiculous’ for anyone to get getting excited about Sunderland’s league position.

Sunderland sit just one point short of the play-off positions going into their final match of 2022 and, considering they were losing 6-0 to Bolton in League one is January, that’s a great position to be in.

However, while some are starting to wonder whether Sunderland have a genuine shot at a second successive promotion, Mowbray has attempted to manage expectations.

“I don’t think we should take too much excitement from the league table, let’s just keep trying to accrue points" he said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“I think the league will eventually sort itself out but we just have to try and stay in the mix with 16 or 17 other teams that believe. You can stick a little run together and you’ll be in the top six.

“We just have to keep going and working as hard as we do. I’ve talked about hopefully having a better second half of the season. If we do, then we will accrue a certain amount of points.

“I don’t really know how many points you are going to have to get to make top six or stay out of the bottom three this year. It’s ridiculous how tight it is from the bottom right up to the top two. They seem to be pulling away now but it is very tight." 

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Tony Mowbray Hull
Sunderland Nation News

Championship is too 'ridiculous' to get excited about league position - Sunderland boss

By Michael Graham
Ellis Taylor Hartlepool
Sunderland Nation News

Hartlepool boss admits he has 'apologised' to Sunderland about youngster

By Michael Graham
Leon Dajaku in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Just needs an opportunity' - Tony Mowbray still backing Sunderland ace to come good

By Michael Graham
Jerry Yates - potential Ross Stewart replacement
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'

By Michael Graham
Kevin Phillips
Sunderland Nation Features

New Erling Haaland goalscoring record highlights how special Sunderland striker was

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray frustrated
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains why Sunderland struggle to play well for 90 minutes

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart on the ball
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss hints at plans to rest star man Ross Stewart

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray scowl
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray warns Sunderland they must avoid Wigan 'trap'

By Michael Graham