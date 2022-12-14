Dan Ballard expecting to be even stronger when he returns to the Sunderland side

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard believes he will come back an even stronger player than he was before his early-season injury.

Ballard fractured his foot in what was just his third game for Sunderland and has been out of the first-team picture ever since.

He made his return this week, though, playing an hour of the under-21s win over Reading to put him firmly back in the first team picture.

Ballard has still managed to impress many at the club despite his injury, with Tony Mowbray describing him as a ‘powerhouse’ and under-21s boss Graeme Murty saying his was a ‘man mountain.’

He, though, thinks he will be better and stronger than ever when he returns – which could be as early as Saturday’s clash with Hull.

“With injuries, it always gives you time to work on other stuff especially in the gym. I am just hoping I have used the time wisely and I can come back and, after a few games, be fitter and stronger than I was before.

“Of course it is never nice to be injured. This injury in particular has been extremely tough. The timing of it and with the injury itself. But it was really relieving to be able to get through that today. I’m really excited now and it gives me that drive to go and challenge for my spot again.

“I felt really good. Their striker was a good player and gave me a good test which was what I needed. All the lads played really well and I was impressed with the quality of the Under-21’s. I tried to do everything maximally and push myself to the limit. It was a good workout and a good game.”

Ballard also wanted to make sure the club’s medical staff receive their due credit as well.

It is a department of the club that fans know relatively little about, but Ballard says their work has been exceptional – and the fans’ messages of support have not gone unnoticed either.

“There has been a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “They have put in so much work that not a lot of people see and they probably don’t know how appreciative I am. The fans have done a lot for me as well so I am really appreciative of it.”

