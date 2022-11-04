Sunderland defender putting in extra work to try to secure World Cup call-up

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has revealed he has been putting in extra fitness training to be World Cup ready for Australia.

Wright has had to be patient this season, with Luke O’Nien initially preferred to fill in for the injured Dan Ballard at centre back.

However, he has found himself back in the starting line-up for the last two matches and he has made his presence felt with the Black Cats conceding just one goal in those games.

With the World Cup approaching and Wright’s spot in the squad far from assured, though, he has been putting in the minutes to give himself the best possible chance.

"I have been doing extra running, extra work, training with the under-23s and playing under-21 games," Wright told BBC Newcastle.

"I have definitely put the work in and got the reward of being back in the team. Playing definitely enhances your chances to get national team selection.

"But my mindset was, playing or not playing, to be as ready as I am. Hopefully that will do me the world of good in the coming weeks."

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold will announce his squad for Qatar on Tuesday 8 November. Should Wright be in it, he would join Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette as Sunderland’s representatives at the World Cup.