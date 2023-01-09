Sunderland defender blasts referee for 'ridiculous' decision

Sunderland defender Baily Wright has blasted referee Scott Oldham for his decision to book Patrick Roberts for an alleged dive at Shrewsbury.

The Black Cats eventually won the game but they needed injury-time goals from Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien to get through.

It probably would have been a lot easier for Sunderland had they been awarded what replays showed was a clear penalty in the first half.

However, as well as failing to award it, Oldham rubbed salt in the wounds by booking Roberts for diving.

Roberts believed it was a ‘stain on his character,’ and Wright agreed that the decision was an atrocious one.

"Pat is not the type of person to dive and I think that's probably the more frustrating side of anything,” Wright said. “It should have been a penalty.

"To get booked as well for a dive is ridiculous, but that's the game, sometimes you get the decisions you shouldn't and sometimes you don't. We had a lot of possession and played some good stuff but just found it difficult to get that last ball or shot away.

"They sat bodies behind the ball but we played some good football."

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said afterwards that he felt his side deserved to win the game and he was ‘lost for words’ at losing it.

Wright, though, is having absolutely none of that.

"I thought it was a good performance from us against a resilient Shrewsbury side,” he said. “They defended well and put bodies on the line.

"I think on the basis of that game we fully deserved to win it and didn't deserve to go 1-0 down.

“When they scored it kind of gave us a kick up the backside to go and make sure we won it and when Rossco (Ross Stewart) scored we kind of had a feeling we didn't want to have a replay and wanted to make sure we were winning this and in the hat for the next round.

"Credit to everyone in difficult conditions, the pitch was maybe not as good as what we've played on in recent weeks and with swirling wind, I thought we played some really good football against a team that were hard to break down."

