Ellis Simms on Ross Stewart partnership: 'Defenders won't want to play against us'

Sunderland strikers 'building a great chemistry and connection,' says Simms.

Ellis Simms says no Championship defenders will want to play against him and Ross Stewart when they are on the pitch together.

The two strikers both scored as Sunderland beat Blackburn on Boxing Day, and they also made a big impression at the start of the season when played as a partnership too.

Each has suffered an injury since, and the Black Cats have had to do without both of them simultaneously for a long spell this season.

However, if Tony Mowbray opts to reunite them in attack again, Simms is confident he won’t regret it.

"Ross is a fantastic player and with his work rate as well, any striker would be happy to play alongside him," Simms said.

"I think we are both big and both powerful. When me and Ross play together we seem to be causing defences problems.

"I'm sure defences look at us and think that they don't want to play against us. We are building a great chemistry and connection.

"If we continue playing together it will get stronger and stronger and we can bring the best out of each other. But if he's on his own, or I'm on my own, up there, we just support each other.

“Both of us were on the scoresheet against Blackburn, so I'm delighted."

