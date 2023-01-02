'Every chance' 15-year-old could have made Sunderland debut at Blackpool

Tony Mowbray says Chris Rigg was not just on the Sunderland bench at Blackpool to make up the numbers.

The 15-year-old is one of the most highly rated youngsters in the county with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle all keen to take him away from Wearside.

Sunderland, though, understandably want to keep him and believe they can offer him the best path to first team football.

He was named among the substitutes for the New Year’s Day trip to Blackpool amid a Sunderland injury and illness crisis and, according to boss Mowbray, there was ‘every chance’ he would have made his debut had the game not been so tight.

"I never want to put a bench out at such a big football club as this with only five or six players on it - it smacks of small club, really.

"I think we should always be thinking of encouraging young players, enticing them to see that they are not that far away from our first team, so it was good to bring young Riggy up and put him on the bench.

“If we'd been 4-0 up there was every chance he might have got on the pitch, but it was a tight game and it wasn't really the day for him to come on."

