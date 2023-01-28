'Exciting, positive attacking football' - Joe Gelhardt explains why he chose Sunderland

Joe Gelhardt says the exciting brand of football Sunderland play was part of the reason why he decided to join the club on loan.

The 20-year-old sealed a switch to the Wearside club on Friday, with Sunderland finally able to add to their striker ranks following Ellis Simms’ unexpected departure in December.

And, after joining the club, he shed light on the kind of reputation Sunderland are developing within football right now.

Asked what his thought of Sunderland having watched them this season, Gelhardt told safc.com: “Exciting, positive attacking football, nice football, and obviously even through the telly you can hear the fans.

“They're so loud. I think all that is just great and you know how big Sunderland are."

Gelhardt has a reputation for being one of the most exciting young attacking talents in the country, and he has shown that in flashes on the Premier League stage for Leeds.

It was little wonder, then, that ten clubs in the Championship initially expressed an interest in taking him on loan, meaning Sunderland fought off some serious competition to get him.

And, as revealed by Sunderland Nation last week, boss Tony Mowbray played a huge role in that.

“It was a tough decision,” Gelhardt said. “It's going to be important for my development.

“I spoke with the manager and he told me about how they play, and with the young lads, and I think it just fit me perfectly. Once I spoke to the manager it was a no-brainer for me.

“I spoke to him for about an hour, or an hour and a half, and I just got a really good idea about what the club is like and how he works. As I said, I liked what I heard and I'm excited to play under him.

“It's a very young squad, and they're exciting, and you can see them all developing quickly. So I think, me being the age of 20, that fits me perfectly.”

