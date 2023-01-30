Skip to main content
Sunderland expected to wrap up deal for Everton man quickly

Arrival of defender should kick off a busy last two days of the transfer window for Sunderland.

Sunderland expect to complete the signing of Joe Anderson from Everton on Monday, barring any last-minute hitches.

As revealed exclusively on Sunderland Nation, the 21-year-old is set to join the Wearsiders after accepting he is not going to break into the first team picture at Everton.

Anderson, who is the captain of the Everton under-21s, is a centre-back who is comfortable on the ball and able to fill-in at left-back too.

He fits the bill for Sunderland, who are actively targeting players in the academies of top clubs who have hit a ceiling in terms of a first-team breakthrough now but still have Premier League potential to be developed.

According the Sunderland Echo, Anderson is due in Sunderland on Monday to complete his medical and finalise his move to the north east.

Despite some other reports claiming the deal is a loan, though, we understand Anderson will sign a permanent deal with Sunderland.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has been clear that, while Sunderland are open to loan deals, as we have seen with Joe Gelhardt, they can only be for players capable of making an immediate impact.

That is not Anderson, who is being signed more with next season in mind. It is a similar situation to when Ross Stewart arrived in the January but didn’t feature heavily until the following season.

"We would always want to do permanent deals because then you are bringing your own players into the building," Mowbray explained.

Joe Anderson Everton

"At this moment, if the opportunity for the right player on loan comes along then we wouldn't turn that down if we felt he was going to help us.

"Yet the continuous search to always bring your own players in is always there. We know that Amad will leave us in the summer.

"If we bring in another loan now, he will leave us and go back to his parent club in the summer. Those holes in the team need filling, so you're always looking to bring in your own players - it's just whether you can do them in January.

"It's a much easier, better, market to bring in your own players in the summer. If the right player comes along on loan in January, we know he's only filling a hole but he's helping the team win football matches then it is something we potentially would do."

