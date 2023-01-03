'We all want to get through' - Defender says Sunderland will take FA Cup seriously

Luke O’Nien has assured supporters that Sunderland will take the FA Cup seriously this season.

The Black Cats are in fine form right now having picked up seven points out of nine over the festive period.

There will now be a break in the Championship season for the FA Cup third round, which for Sunderland means a trip to League One Shrewsbury.

It will be Sunderland’s first FA Cup third round tie since 2018, and their last win at this stage of the competition was all the way back in 2015, but O’Nien says the players want to put that record right.

“We can use this week to try and get a few more bodies back out of the physio room and then all focus on the FA Cup,” O’Nien said.

“We all want to get through. We want to go forward as a club and get the big teams. Lots of work to do between now and then but it will be a good week for us to reset.”

O’Nien was one of the players who played through illness at Blackpool, which was a fitting way for him to make his 200th appearance for the club given his undoubted levels of commitment to the cause.

The 1-1 draw was probably an okay result in the grand scheme of things and given the context, but O’Nien says the players were far from satisfied with it.

“We know we can do more, that's the thing,” he said. “We're happy, but we know we can do more.

“I don't think we quite got it right at the start. I can't really remember too many chances. They caught us on the break, which they got their goal from.

“In the second half we changed formation and got our forward players in the game a lot. It only looked like one winner. We couldn't quite score but we created some real good chances.”

Read more Sunderland coverage