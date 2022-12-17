Skip to main content
'Sunderland fans are loud!' - Hull boss issues challenge to supporters

'Sunderland fans are loud!' - Hull boss issues challenge to supporters

Liam Rosenior says Hull fans will have to be at their best to down out traveling Sunderland support.

Liam Rosenior has told Hull’s fans that they will be ‘needed’ to negate the influence of the quality Sunderland support.

Rosenior took over from Shota Arveladze in November and he has picked up five points in his first our games in charge.

Despite that positive start, Hull go into the game just outside the Championship relegation zone following their 0-0 draw at Watford last week.

However, he has told his players to treat the restart of the season following the World Cup break as a ‘brand new season’ and he has challenged Hull supporters to bring a level of enthusiasm to match.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"What I've said to the players and it transcends to the supporters is that this is a brand new season now," he said. "We've gone away from home and got a point, a very good point against a very, very good team and I would ask the supporters to come in now and see it as a whole new season, and get right behind us.

"We're going to need them. Sunderland fans are loud and will be bringing a lot of supporters with them. We need to overcome their noise with our own noise.

"On the pitch, we have to do our bit to create that. One of my jobs, when I came here, was to create that atmosphere at home starting on Saturday, hopefully."

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Sunderland fans are loud!' - Hull boss issues challenge to supporters

By Michael Graham
Jordan Jones Sunderland Hull
Sunderland Nation Features

Where are they now: Sunderland team that last played Hull highlights amazing progress

By Michael Graham
Dan Ballard Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals how he will use fit-again Dan Ballard

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien
Sunderland Nation News

'Luke O'Nien looks like a defender to me' - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation Transfers

'Very unlikely' - Tony Mowbray distances Sunderland from two reported January targets

By Michael Graham
Liam Rosenior
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Opposition Eyes: 'I am surprised how good Sunderland have been to be honest...'

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrating Sunderland goal
Sunderland Nation News

Man Utd to make decision on Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo this month - report

By Michael Graham
Aji Alese and Jack Clarke Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Tony Mowbray not expecting 'household names' to arrive at Sunderland in January

By Michael Graham