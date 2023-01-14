Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham

Sunderland fans will receive nearly 6,000 tickets for the FA Cup fourth round tie later this month.

The Black Cats scored two injury-time goals at Shrewsbury to set up a serious test of their recent progress against the Premier League side.

Although Sunderland have not officially released ticketing information yet, details from the Fulham end means we can fill in the details ourselves.

According to the official Fulham website, Sunderland fans will be given the entire Putney End for the game which, again according to the club’s own site, has a capacity of 5,926.

“Due to FA Cup rules, the Club is required to provide an increased allocation to away supporters,” Fulham’s website tells their fans. “The Putney End will be made available to Sunderland supporters only for this game, with no home tickets sold in this stand.”

The only real way it could be a reduced allocation on the stand's capacity is on safety grounds for any reason.

We can also safely say that tickets will cost around £30, as that is the advance price Fulham are charging their own supporters.

FA rules state: “Immediately after the draw is known, the Club playing at home shall decide on all prices of admission, subject to a minimum price of £10.00 for all spectators other than concessions.

“Where the away Club’s spectators are permitted to attend, they can only be charged more than the home Club’s spectators if mutually agreed by both Clubs.”

